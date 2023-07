Легендарна личност похвали качествата на Везенков и му предвеща успешна кариера в НБА

Had a convo with @Raptors asst coach @MikeBatiste re: Sasha Vezenkov.

Batiste played for Panathinaikos for 10 seasons.Known Sasha well.Says Vezenkov will be successful.Low maintenance,doesn’t need plays called,great cutter,confident 3pt shooter,solid fundamentals on defense. pic.twitter.com/DQoRCnkzw5