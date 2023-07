Клоп за Хендерсън: Ще дойде момент, в който може би ще трябва да говорим за това, но той не е сега

Klopp on Jordan Henderson-Al Ettifaq deal: “There will be a moment where we probably have to talk about it, but it’s not now”. 🔴🇸🇦 #LFC



Liverpool and Al Ettifaq agreed on £12m plus add ons fee — now all parties are just waiting for documents to be checked. Here we go ✔️ pic.twitter.com/sb7hosZJ4u