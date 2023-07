Уест Хам започна живота без Райс с убедителна победа

FT: West Ham 6-2 Perth Glory



◉ 02' Lachman (O.G.)

◉ 20' Scamacca (Pen)

◎ 45' Luizao (O.G.)

◉ 55' Bowen

◉ 69' Emerson

◎ 73' Bennie

◉ 82' Mubama

◉ 86' Bowen



The Hammers' pre-season tour of Australia gets off to the perfect start. ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/dW94AMf12f