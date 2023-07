Oт ПСЖ вече са се срещали с Хари Кейн и Даниел Леви

(🌕) JUST IN: PSG are ready to pay €100M for Harry Kane and discussions took place last week with Daniel Lévy and Harry Kane's entourage. Another meeting will be held next week to try and convince the Englishman. @FabriceHawkins 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/zUFfGNQs7w