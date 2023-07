Ал-Ахли стана шампион за рекорден път

Congratulations to greatest club in Africa, Al Ahly for winning their 43rd league title in Egypt tonight. ❤️🦅



𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐲! ✨#AfricanFootball #YallaYaAhly pic.twitter.com/QVUmssYfbG