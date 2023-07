Галатасарай отправи предложение към Тотнъм, а Бетис се подготвя за преговори за аржентински национал

Not just Galatasaray €9m bid for Davinson Sanchez. Understand Tottenham have been approached also by Real Betis for Giovani Lo Celso. ⚪️🇦🇷 #THFC



There are 2/3 clubs in the race for Lo Celso but Betis are keen on opening talks in the next weeks, Spurs are aware of that. pic.twitter.com/F6i7HHSJik