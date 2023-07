Галатасарай е близо до сделка за световен шампион

🚨🎯 After the signing of Mauro #Icardi, #Galatasaray will focus on Leandro #Paredes.



⏳ The talks with the 🇦🇷 player and #PSG are well underway, as already reported: the 🇹🇷 club wants to finalize the last steps quickly. 🐓⚽ #Transfers https://t.co/dOrsKvgW23 pic.twitter.com/IQ6AHtQxGO