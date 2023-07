Sprout обяви новия си състав

Sproutlings, let us officially introduce you to the finalized line-up. 🌱🤝



Alongside our two Danes, @BERRYCSGO and @ZyphonCS, we add @alphaddv, @w0nderfulof, @spookecs to the team as well as reunite with @RAALZCS.



👉 Read all here: https://t.co/eabxYvS9G9 pic.twitter.com/eSwyXOKOag