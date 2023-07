Барса стартира преговори за халф на Жирона

🚨🎖| Mateu Alemany has started official negotiations with Girona for Oriol Romeu. Girona refer to the player's €8M release clause while as Barça want to pay €5M. The two clubs will have to negotiate. Barça want Romeu signed before flying to US. [@esport3] #fcblive pic.twitter.com/bVOsJk1c0L