Bulgaria’s Ruzhdi Ruzhdi is now a 4x World Champion in the Men's Shot Put F55 🥇🥇🥇🥇. The gold came with a world record 💥: 12.68



🥈Lech STOLTMAN 🇵🇱(12.27)

🥉Wallace SANTOS 🇧🇷 (11.87)



Schedule & results: #PARIS23 #ParaAthletics