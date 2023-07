Президентът на ПСЖ даде ултиматум на Мбапе и му посочи вратата

🚨 Nasser Al Khelaifi: "Kylian Mbappé he has to decide next week or in two weeks. No more than this".



"If he does not want to sign a new contract, the door is OPEN".



"No one is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It's very clear", told Le Parisien.