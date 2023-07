Милан започна преговори с АЗ Алкмаар за халф

More on AC Milan and Tijjani Reijnders. Understand opening bid for €19m has been submitted as reported earlier. 🔴⚫️🇳🇱 #ACMilan



Reijnders, keen on the move as he’d like to try new experience in Italy. AZ want fee close to €20m — so negotiations are very advanced now. pic.twitter.com/7sQrfoa2jX