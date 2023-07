Специалистите за Везенков: Той е истински убиец

Man love that Sasha Vezenkov is coming over to play for the Kings



The 6’9 EuroLeague MVP is one of best shooters in the whole world. Has Insane range, quick trigger, footwork, movement etc as a shooter.



NBA fans are going to love him



Stats: 18/7/2 on 54/38/88 splits pic.twitter.com/nF27G6kJWT