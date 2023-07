Левски набеляза национал на Барбадос

🇬🇪🇧🇬One of the leagues best foreigners, Thierry Gale is eyed by Levski Sofia.👀



📊🇧🇧The 21yo Barbados international managed to score 10 and assist 5 goals for Dila Gori this season.



Unplayable on his day.



Will be a huge loss for the league if the transfer goes through. pic.twitter.com/qY6W0is5JU