Дембеле обещал, че остава в Барселона и няма да се възползва от освобождаващата си клауза

Barcelona board met with Ousmane Dembéle today, as @ffpolo reported. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB



Player’s agent Moussa Sissoko told FCB that Ousmane will NOT use €50m exit clause this summer as he’s happy with Xavi project.



Understand talks are progressing well to extend current deal (2024). pic.twitter.com/B6duIX6Wdh