Високите претенции на Брозович бавят трансфера му в Ал-Насър

◉ Still no total agreement between Al-Nassr and Brozovic. The Croatian is demanding a salary of €30m. Al-Nassr are offering €20. No green light for the moment.



◉ The two clubs have already reached an agreement on the transfer fee. pic.twitter.com/M7iyMTDwSq