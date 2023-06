“Кралете” вече имат достатъчно голям бюджет, за да направят добро предложение на Везенков

Updated post-Draft 2023 cap space projections:



1 Rockets: $60.9M

2 Jazz: $47.2M

3 Spurs: $38.6M

4 Kings: $35.6M

5 Pacers: $32.2M

6 Pistons: $30.0M

7 Magic: $23.9M



Changes:

-Kings now a cap space team

-Thunder project to stay over the cap

-Hornets still a swing team, Wizards not