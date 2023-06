Ман Юнайтед отправи трета оферта за Маунт

🚨 Man Utd have made improved 3rd offer to Chelsea for midfielder Mason Mount. New proposal for 24yo England int’l worth £50m + £5m in add-ons. Previous #MUFC (rejected) bid was £45m + £5m & #CFC countered with £60m + £7m @TheAthleticFC after @Matt_Law_DT https://t.co/8H84tgRseN