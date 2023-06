Ботев (Пловдив) подготвя трансфер за над 2 милиона евро

🚨Dynamo Moscow reached agreement on personal terms with 19-years-Old Nigeria U-20 midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi. #Moscow #Transfers



▪️Dynamo proposed 4-years-contract.



▪️Dynamo Moscow has submitted €2.2m + add-on.



▪️ Dynamo Moscow — Botev Plovdiv are working on final details. pic.twitter.com/RV4AQuc2H3