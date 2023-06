Ювентус си осигури услугите на Милик

Juventus have completed the agreement to sign Arkadiusz Milik from Olympique Marseille. Permanent transfer for €6m guaranteed fee. Here we go ⚪️⚫️✅ #Juventus @SkySport



Deal will also include €1m in add-ons based on Milik’s appearances. OM are set to accept and sign documents. pic.twitter.com/Ag2PBonLh8