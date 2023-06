Барселона договори бразилски талант

🚨💣 Barcelona and Athletico Paranaense have agreed on the transfer of Vitor Roque, who will join Barça on a five-year deal. The club will pay around €40m in three installments. Deco has been key. The signing will be made official when there's salary margin. @fansjavimiguel 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/KvFnRRjnvO