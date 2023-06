Везенков спечели уважението и на играчите в Евролигата

🆕🆕🆕 We have a new MVP!!!



2023 ELPA Players’ Choice Award “MOST VALUABLE PLAYER” goes to Sasha Vezenkov 🙌



🔎 Best performing individual with the biggest impact on his team’s overall play.



🎨 by @annnnnnnadesign

