Хавертц вече се разбрал с Реал

🚨🤝 Kai #Havertz and #RealMadrid reached an agreement in principle on personal terms, confirmed. ✅



🔥 The 🇪🇦 club will continue to work with #Chelsea to close the deal in the next few weeks (as told, full package around €65m): evolving situation. 🐓⚽ #Transfers https://t.co/SC9cWoZtMN pic.twitter.com/w0w7hX5Cfv