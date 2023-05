Израел удари Узбекистан в добавеното време и се класира за 1/4-финалите на Световното за младежи

Through!!!! Israel left it late but they’ve dispatched Uzbekistan 1:0.



Substitute Anan Khalaili heads Israel home off a free kick in the 97th minute.



Israel are headed to the U20 World Cup quarterfinals!!



Truly special moment in Argentina for the Blue and White 🇮🇱🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/kUkPUvUssT