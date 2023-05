Луис Енрике предпочита Премиър лийг пред Наполи, призна Де Лаурентис

🚨 Luis Enrique will not sign for Napoli!



Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis on reported talks with the Spaniard:



🎙️ “For sure Luis is top coach, we discussed but I can tell you that he has Premier League clubs in mind”.



Which Premier league team is he best suited to? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kzPTGF1DpA