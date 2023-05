Холанд получи историческата "Златна обувка", Кейн остана на шест гола зад него

9 players have won the PL title & Golden Boot in the same season:



◎ Shearer (94/95)

◎ Yorke (98/99)

◎ Henry (01/02, 03/04)

◎ RVN (02/03)

◎ Ronaldo (07/08)

◎ Drogba (09/10)

◎ Berbatov (10/11)

◎ RVP (12/13)

◉ Haaland (22/23)



The first to do it in his debut campaign. 🤖