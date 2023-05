Треньорът на Костадинов в АПОЕЛ подаде оставка след пропуснатата титла на Кипър

🇨🇾👑 Aris Limassol have become champions of Cyprus for the first time in their 93-year existence, after APOEL's defeat to Apollon Limassol.



They are the sixth first-time champion in Europe in the 2022/23 season, after Atlètic Escaldes, Swift Hesperange, Struga, Larne & Raków. pic.twitter.com/i2yTeu77Xv