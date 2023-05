САЩ окупира върха в група А след продължение срещу Швеция

🇺🇸 OT goal from @dsamberg26 🚨 @usahockey end the Preliminary Round at the 🔝 of Group A! USA are undefeated in the Preliminary Round for the first time at #IIHFWorlds



✍️Game recap: https://t.co/gPiTyYc5Yz pic.twitter.com/Qp2SwabME1