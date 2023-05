Уест Хам засили Лийдс към Чемпиъншип

Declan Rice's first half by numbers vs. Leeds:



◎ 100% take-on success

◉ Most take-ons completed (2)

◉ Most touches (55)

◉ Most passes (47)

◉ Most final ⅓ entries (8)

◉ Most shots (3)

◎ 5x possession won

◎ 3 duels won

◎ 1 goal



Pure class.#WHULEE pic.twitter.com/f5QcGvOSA7