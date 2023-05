Никола Йокич блесна с "трипъл-дабъл", а Денвър спечели първия мач с Лейкърс

Nikola Jokic is now the only player in NBA history with multiple Playoff games of 30+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 10+ assists.



Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have each done it once:



Wilt: 37 PTS, 27 REB, 11 AST on 03/22/1967

Kareem: 38 PTS, 23 REB, 11 AST on 04/13/1970