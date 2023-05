Джака със сигурност си тръгва от Арсенал

Granit Xhaka, set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season. No negotiations over new deal and plan to part ways in June. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC



Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks to sign him — €15m fee.



Understand personal terms are almost agreed over four year deal — June 2027. pic.twitter.com/0MlyJwNwhm