Везенков се присъедини към елитна компания, в която блести с постоянство

Sasha Vezenkov becomes the 5th player this century to win EuroLeague Top Scorer shooting more than 50.0% F.G: He had 53.8



The other 4:



Alphonso Ford (RIP) 2001, 2002: 54.2 & 50.1



Bo McCalebb in 2012: 61.3



Taylor Rochestie in 2015: 50.9



Nando De Colo in 2016: 52.9