Лампард проговори за ролята на Обамеянг в Челси

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard decides for January signings Mykhaylo Mudryk, João Félix, Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke on the bench tonight. 🔵 #CFC



Aubameyang and Pulisic, benched too.



Carney Chukwuemeka, not even on the bench. pic.twitter.com/LnygrzBm0p