Джими Бътлър изигра мача на живота си, а Маями направи зашеметяващ обрат срещу Милуоки

Jimmy Butler's historic 56-point performance in Game 4 is tied for 4th most EVER in a Playoff game.



Michael Jordan, 63

Elgin Baylor, 61

Donovan Mitchell, 57

Charles Barkley, 56

Wilt Chamberlain, 56

Michael Jordan, 56

Jimmy Butler, 56