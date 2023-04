Лампард: Създадохме положения, но не ги използвахме

Frank Lampard is the first ever Chelsea manager not to win any of his first four games in charge of the club in the Premier League era:



◉ Wolves 1-0 Chelsea

◉ Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea

◉ Chelsea 1-2 Brighton

◉ Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid



Not the return he was hoping for. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Fc1tlvT2qq