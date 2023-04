Болоня 1:1 Милан

1 - For the first time in the three points for a win era, a side field more than two Belgian 🇧🇪 players as starters in a Serie A match: four for AC Milan today, Alexis Saelemaekers, Aster Vranckx, Charles De Ketelaere and Divock Origi). Group.#BolognaMilan pic.twitter.com/50OkzfWN5G