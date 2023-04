Ша'Кари Ричардсън с 10.57 сек на 100 м, но с вятър

1⃣0⃣.5⃣7⃣



What a stunning run from Sha'Carri Richardson who lays down a huge marker in April with a time of 10.57 (4.1m/s) to win the Miramar Invitational 🔥🇺🇸



That converts to 10.77 with a legal wind 💥#WorldContinentalTour pic.twitter.com/7rSUZBH94i