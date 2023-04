РБ Лайпциг продължава да преговаря с Дани Олмо

Dani Olmo, out of contract in June 2024. Leipzig are pushing to get new deal done. ⚪️🔴🇪🇸



Leipzig director Eberl: "Nothing is signed yet. We are in very, very good talk: I told Dani that I signed here to win titles. I hope that at some point he will say: ok, let's do that". pic.twitter.com/omVfIW7inM