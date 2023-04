РБ Лайпциг ще иска да се отърве от бивш талант на Барселона през лятото

Ilaix Moriba, expected to leave RB Leipzig again in the summer as the plans are very clear on that after loan to Valencia this season. ⛔️⚪️🔴 #transfers



Leipzig director Max Eberl on Moriba: "I don't want any player who doesn't want to play for Leipzig", told LVZ-Talk. pic.twitter.com/Rqf40g8XN3