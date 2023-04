Балансът на Потър в Челси - много пари за нищо

Graham Potter's Chelsea career by numbers:



◉ 31 games

◉ 12 wins

◉ 11 defeats

◉ 8 draws

◎ 33 goals scored

◎ 31 goals conceded



His 39% win rate is the lowest of any permanent manager at the club in the 21st century. 😬 pic.twitter.com/xwRP34nQtD