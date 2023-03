🏆 PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 - The first ever Counter-Strike 2 Major will take place next year in Denmark 🇩🇰



📅 March 17-31

🏟️ Royal Arena



🗞️ Read more about it: https://t.co/heCmvGOOFx#PGLMAJOR pic.twitter.com/uAsEWh4FIE