Едни от най-странните обяснения за допинг в атлетиката

Javier Sotomayor, Cuban athlete, born 54 years today on 13 Oct 1967, in Limonar, Matanzas. 1992 Olympic champion; world record holder; dominant high jumper of the 1990s. His personal best of 2.45 m (8 ft 1⁄2 in) makes him the only person in history to have cleared eight feet. pic.twitter.com/QO77n7uTC4