Шифрин след победа №86: Карах просто за победата

💥 THE. MOST. WORLD. CUP. WINS. EVER. 💥 @mikaelashiffrin just tied the record set by Ingemar Stenmark for the most alpine World Cup wins by any skier, man or woman, in history. 🏆🍾🇺🇸#stifelusalpineteam // @Stifel pic.twitter.com/e6GMIJkpvb