Рекордите на Ливърпул и антирекордите на Манчестър Юнайтед след 7:0 на "Анфийлд"

15 – The last 15 goals scored in Premier League games between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield have all been netted by the home side.



Shaqiri

Shaqiri

Van Dijk

Salah

Díaz

Salah

Mané

Salah

Gakpo

Núñez

Gakpo

Salah

Núñez

Salah

Firmino



