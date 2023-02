Алкарас продължаваг в Рио де Жанейро, Томас Белучи изигра последния мач в кариерата си

Thomaz Bellucci hangs up his rackets with an impressive CV 🌟



- 200 career wins

- Career-high No.21 ranking

- 4 ATP titles (2009 Gstaad, 2010 Santiago, 2012 Gstaad, 2015 Geneva)

- 6 top 10 wins, including #4 Murray at 2011 Madrid

- One of just 5 players to bagel Djokovic on clay pic.twitter.com/4PXRGLLz94