Танак триумфира в рали „Швеция“, Брийн завърши 2-ри въпреки заповеди от бокса

Fourth overall at #RallySweden 🇸🇪 for @KalleRovanpera and @JonneHalttunen, fighting hard to take good points after difficult conditions on Friday. 👏@ElfynEvans and @scottmartinat take fifth overall plus second in the Power Stage.#ToyotaGAZOORacing #GRYaris #WRC pic.twitter.com/qE5nlzu3Zr