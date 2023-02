Челси счупи британския трансферен рекорд

Enzo Fernández, new Chelsea player! All documents are signed between the clubs with Benfica and player side on contract valid until June 2031 ✅🔵🇦🇷 #CFC



Medical tests, done.



Payment in 6 installments — but £40m upfront. Boehly, Eghbalix board did it after mad 24h.



