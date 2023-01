Вердер спря серията на Волфсбург с два гола на немски национал, Илия Груев с половин час игра

13 - Werder Bremen's Niclas Füllkrug scored a brace in the 2-1 win against VfL Wolfsburg marking his 12th and 13th goal of the Bundesliga season. The last Bremen player to score more goals after 18 matchdays of a BL season was Miroslav Klose in 2005-06 (16). Goalgetter. #SVWWOB pic.twitter.com/r3b8Jh5y6Y