Магучих се завръща в Банска Бистрица

For the 5th consecutive year, 🇺🇦 Yaroslava Mahuchikh will compete at the Banskobystrická latka, the famed indoor high jump meeting in Banská Bystrica 🇸🇰 on 14 February. https://t.co/PNJGm6r3d1



Mahuchikh cleared a meet record of 2.06m in 2021.@EuroAthletics #WorldIndoorTour pic.twitter.com/XWo6L6VwRc