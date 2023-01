ЛеБрон Джеймс заби 48 точки, Лейкърс срази Хюстън в шоу с 272 точки

LeBron went off for a season-high 48 PTS as the @Lakers held on to win at home!



Alperen Sengun: 33 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST, 4 BLK

Russell Westbrook: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST



For more, download the NBA app:

📲 https://t.co/WFdLNEjikq pic.twitter.com/fnYDdWZJD9